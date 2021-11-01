Amundi Acquires Shares of 130,511 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 130,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $277.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

