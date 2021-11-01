Amundi Buys New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amundi bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $204.21 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

