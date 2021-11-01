Amundi Buys Shares of 233,923 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 233,923 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,609,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $89.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.