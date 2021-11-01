Amundi Makes New $23.98 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 502,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,980,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

