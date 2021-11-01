Amundi Makes New $25.07 Million Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Amundi bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 160,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 48.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 33.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $161.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.