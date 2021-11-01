Amundi Makes New $25.07 Million Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Amundi bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 160,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 48.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 33.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $161.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.34.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
