Amundi Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 493,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,581,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 435,943 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $20,156,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,018,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.