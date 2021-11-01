Amundi Purchases Shares of 251,738 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,971,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.24% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $131.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

