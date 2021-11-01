Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

