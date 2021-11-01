Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $127.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

