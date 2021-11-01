Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $215.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.46 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $230.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.28 million to $241.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

