Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. 560,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.56 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

