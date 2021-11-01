Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SPXC stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.19. 227,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 3,385.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 898.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.