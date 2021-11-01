Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.93 Million

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce sales of $252.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.19 million and the highest is $258.21 million. WNS posted sales of $224.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $994.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.81. 195,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,843. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at $30,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 33.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,748 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at $20,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.