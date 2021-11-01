Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $367.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.59. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,983,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

