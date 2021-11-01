Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BY opened at $25.76 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $972.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.