Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,290,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 766.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 232,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $150.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

