Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 208%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Daniel P. Myers bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.