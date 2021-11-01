Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 1,063,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29 and a beta of 0.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

