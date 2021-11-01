Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $743.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.11 million to $752.20 million. Donaldson reported sales of $636.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,121,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

