Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.43. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,972. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

