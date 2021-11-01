Analysts Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). IAMGOLD reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

