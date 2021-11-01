Analysts Offer Predictions for Microsoft Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $9.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.62 on Monday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,419,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

