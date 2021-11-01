Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for InMode (INMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for InMode (NASDAQ: INMD):

10/27/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – InMode had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – InMode was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

INMD traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.85. 1,686,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $29,846,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

