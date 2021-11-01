Analysts Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target at $152.40

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,936,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Copart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.63. 25,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,934. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $155.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

