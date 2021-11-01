Analysts Set DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) PT at €18.43

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.43 ($21.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ETR DIC traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, reaching €15.19 ($17.87). 93,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.27. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €9.41 ($11.07) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

