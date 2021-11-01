Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) PT at GBX 390

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 390 ($5.10).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

GLEN stock opened at GBX 368.10 ($4.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.88 billion and a PE ratio of 33.56. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 153.52 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 548.17.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

