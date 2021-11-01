Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $68.68

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.68.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $366,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $577,590.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,592,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. 686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
