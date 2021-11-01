Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Target Price at $89.25

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $2,774,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $321,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLL traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,903. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 0.33.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

