Analysts Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Price Target at $127.78

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

RL traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $129.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,459. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 286,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

