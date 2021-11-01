Ancient Art L.P. Invests $13.10 Million in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,000. BowX Acquisition makes up 1.2% of Ancient Art L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ancient Art L.P. owned 1.89% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOWX. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

BOWX traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,682. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

