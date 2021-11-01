Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,793.50 ($36.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,789.20 ($23.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,898.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,225.49.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

