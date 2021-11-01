Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

