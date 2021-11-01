Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 52,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after buying an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 14,083,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,268,514. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

