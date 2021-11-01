ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Raised to C$29.00

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on ANRGF in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

ANRGF stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. ANRGF has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61.

