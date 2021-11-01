Anterix (ATEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Anterix to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATEX opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anterix stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

