Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,367.14 ($17.86).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($18.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,429.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,538.15. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

