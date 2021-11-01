AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $306.44 and last traded at $308.61. 27,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,737,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

