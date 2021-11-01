Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.120-$2.160 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.82.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.61. 1,637,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.