Apoletto Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,167,757 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Apoletto Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,167,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,324,000. Lyell Immunopharma makes up 32.3% of Apoletto Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apoletto Ltd owned approximately 6.25% of Lyell Immunopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.