Appaloosa LP Has $364.97 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Appaloosa LP decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,670,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 7.6% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.20% of T-Mobile US worth $364,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,487,546,000 after purchasing an additional 240,347 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.62. 48,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.