Appaloosa LP Lowers Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Appaloosa LP decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the quarter. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $33,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $92,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.61.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,504. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

