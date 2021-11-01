Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $56,732.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $46,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,180 shares of company stock worth $4,443,985.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $2,404,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. 5,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

