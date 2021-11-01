AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 255,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,485,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 123,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
