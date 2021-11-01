AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 255,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,485,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 123,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $113.54 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.