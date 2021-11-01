AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AptarGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.88-0.96 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.67.

NYSE ATR traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,065. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $113.54 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

