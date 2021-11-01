Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 114,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APM opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptorum Group by 1,690.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 284,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

