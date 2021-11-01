AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 119,243 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,243 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Sensata Technologies worth $42,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

