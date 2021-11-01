AQR Capital Management LLC Has $55.95 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $55,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $218.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

