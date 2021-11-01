AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164,474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of International Paper worth $48,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.