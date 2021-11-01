AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of WEC Energy Group worth $58,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 413.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,310,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 234.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 76,399 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

