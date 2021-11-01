AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $51,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $429.88 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.05 and a 200 day moving average of $387.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

